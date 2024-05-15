Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna praised the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, as a significant game-changer for Mumbai's transportation network. Speaking to ANI, she also commended the Prime Minister, emphasising that "India is not stopping anywhere." Discussing the impact of the Atal Setu, Rashmika expressed astonishment at how a journey of two hours could now be completed in just 20 minutes.

Rashmika praises PM Modi

Rashmika Mandanna highlighted the seamless connectivity from Navi Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru to Mumbai, attributing it to the remarkable infrastructure. Rashmika expressed pride in witnessing India's progress and emphasised the country's growth and development over the past decade, particularly in infrastructure and road planning.

Rashmika Mandanna - Latest Sanghipic.twitter.com/JC5ZalDD26 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt)

Rashmika said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak (From Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and Goa to Mumbai and Bengaluru to Mumbai), when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud."

Rashmika calls India a smart country

Impressed by the achievement of completing the project in seven years over a 20-kilometer stretch, Rashmika applauded India's ingenuity, labeling it as the smartest country. She emphasized the rapid growth of young India, noting their increasing responsibility and independence of thought. According to her, the youth's conscientiousness signifies that the country is heading in the right direction.

She said, "Now look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless honestly... India is the smartest country, I would like to say!"

Rashmika also discussed her upcoming projects, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she stars alongside Allu Arjun, and her appearance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the 2023 blockbuster Animal.