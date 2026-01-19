Rashmika Mandanna Addresses Ongoing Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'Will Speak About It When...'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines with reports claiming that the couple will tie the knot in February in Udaipur. Earlier, reports suggested that the couple got engaged in October 2025 and will take the next step in the coming month. Although neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed or denied these claims, Rashmika Mandanna has now finally responded to the rumours.

During a conversation with a Telugu journalist, Rashmika Mandanna faced a question about rumours claiming she would marry Vijay next month. She responded by saying, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing."

She then clarified her stance, reportedly adding, “But today, the truth is, I will speak about it when it’s supposed to be spoken about. When it’s supposed to be spoken about, we will speak about it," and told the host that she was open to discussing the matter off camera.

Rashmika and Vijay recently welcomed the New Year in Rome. Although neither actor confirmed that they were holidaying together, they posted pictures from the same locations, which led netizens to believe they were spending time together.

Advertisement

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025, attended only by close family members.

The duo have earlier shared the screen in successful films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and reports indicate they will collaborate again in director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming project.