Rashmika Mandanna Makes Big Revelation About Sikandar After Film Bombs At Box Office: When I Heard the Script...

Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the box office failure of Salman Khan-led Sikandar. Released in 2025, the drama is directed by AR Murugadoss and raked in a dismal ₹ 110.36 Cr at the box office, despite featuring a superstar and releasing on Eid. Speaking to a Telugu journalist, the female protagonist, Rashmika, clarified that the script of the movie was changed from what was shown to her during narration.

Sikandar marked Rashmika Mandanna's second outing in Bollywood after Chhaava | Image: X

Rashmika Mandanna talks about the Sikandar box office failure

A video of Rashmika Mandanna talking to Telugu journalist Prema about Sikandar has now landed on Reddit. In the video, the actress could be heard saying, “Sikandar, I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, ofcourse later what happened was very different… But when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script."

However, Rashmika added that such a change is common in filmmaking. She continued, “Generally, that happens with films. When you listen to something, it is one story that you have listened to… but over the making of the film, things change according to the performances, according to the edits, according to the time of the release. Things change, and that is very common. So that happened with Sikandar."



Also Read: Both Happy Patel And Rahu Ketu Register Lukewarm Opening Weekend

The actress's comment is now going viral online, with social media users reacting to it. Some users on Reddit believed that Rashmika was hinting at having a more prominent role in Sikandar, which was later changed during filming. Others commented that no amount of changes in the script could have saved the film from the deadpan acting of the protagonists. A comment read, “Nothing could have saved this disaster...Bhoi's acting was lazy, and he seemed so disinterested as if he was being forced at gunpoint to do his job as they grabbed him from BB set for shoots, and they were looking like a father-daughter pair on top of that, along with that horrible remake of Lagg Jaa Gale, this film was doomed from the beginning.” Other comments also criticised the lack of chemistry between the actors.