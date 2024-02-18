Rashmika Mandanna Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna faced a harrowing in-flight experience. The actress took to her social media to share a photo from the travel to note how she ‘escaped death’. The actress's post is now doing rounds on social media, leaving her fans worried.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest post leaves fans worried

On February 18, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to share an in-flight selfie with her co-passenger Shraddha Das. The actress took off from Mumbai on a flight inbound for Hyderabad. However, due to technical issues, the flight had to make an emergency landing back in Mumbai.

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's post | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Sharing the experience, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to write, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)”. She shared the photo featuring the Khakee: The Bihar Chapter actor Shraddha Das. As per media reports, their flight returned to the ground 30 minutes after take-off.

Rashmika Mandanna slams a troll for spreading rumours

Back in 2022, Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Sharwanand in the Telugu-language romantic comedy film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. The movie was directed by Kishore Tirumala and received mixed responses at the box office. Talking about the film, a social media user claimed that Rashmika only signed Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu because of director Kishore Tirumala and actor Sharwanand. The user further claimed that Rashmika Mandanna did not like the script of the movie.

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's post | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/X

He wrote, “I didn’t like the Script of #AadaluMeekuJoharlu but I Signed the Film Only Because of #KishoreTirumala and #Sharwa - #RashmikaMandanna 😟😟😟.” Shutting down the baseless rumours about her, Rashmika Mandanna took to the comments and wrote, "Said who re? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ I only do films Cz I believe in the script.. and being able to work with the cast and crew has been an honour.. I wonder where all of this baseless news starts from 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."