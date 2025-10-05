Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Almost Married These Celebs Before Choosing Each Other

Telugu superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday. While neither actor has released an official statement yet, the news has sent fans into elation, marking a full-circle moment for the duo who have long been at the centre of Telugu cinema’s favourite dating rumour. However, not many know that both actors once almost got married, but not to each other.

Know about Vijay Deverakonda's girlfriend before Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda was once linked to a European woman named Virginie, whom he reportedly dated between 2017 and 2018. Several of their personal photos resurfaced on social media in the past as well.

Viral photo of Virginie and Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Reddit

At first, many fans dismissed the photos as fake or edited. Later, however, Virginie herself confirmed the relationship by posting pictures with Vijay and his family. She even travelled to Hyderabad with her parents to meet his parents, sharing family moments on Facebook. Virginie also made a brief cameo in Vijay Deverakonda’s film Pellichoopulu.

Her posts left little doubt about their relationship, but during promotions for NOTA, Vijay asked his fans to move on from the topic and made it clear that he was single. There were also rumours that the couple might marry. Virginie, who belonged to Belgium, disappeared from the public eye after her breakup with the actor.

DYK Rashmika Mandanna once got engaged to Rakshit Shetty

Not just Vijay, Rashmika also got engaged once. She met Rakshit Shetty while filming Kirik Party. Soon after, rumours spread that Rashmika, 20, was dating Rakshit, 33. Their relationship became serious, and in July 2017, they got engaged. An old video from their ring ceremony has also resurfaced online.

The engagement took place in a grand ceremony with around 2,500 guests, including several Sandalwood celebrities. Marriage was expected to follow, but things took an opposite turn.