Vicky Kaushal's Family Is 'Nervous' Ahead of Katrina Kaif's Delivery, Actor's Brother Sunny Kaushal Says, 'Kya Hoga Aage Jaake'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will welcome their first baby soon. The couple announced their pregnancy last month, and reports suggest that the actress is in the last trimester. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal shared his excitement about welcoming the newest member of the family.

Sunny Kaushal attended an event in Mumbai on October 5. On the occasion, he was asked about his feelings on becoming a ‘chachu’ (uncle) soon. He said, “Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous, also. We do not know what will happen ahead.) Waiting for that day to come." A video of the actor talking about this was shared by Instant Bollywood and is now going viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirm pregnancy

After months of speculation, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally announced their pregnancy on September 23. In a joint post, the couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, bringing much joy and excitement among their fans and friends. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption.

They also shared a picture of their hands holding onto a black-and-white snap from what appears to be Katrina's maternity photoshoot. Vicky could be seen caressing Katrina's baby bump as the two shared an adorable candid moment. As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, sending blessings and greetings to the couple.



Also Read: Taylor Swift Has Swifties Hunting For Orange Doors, Know What It Means

Also Read: Ranbir Innocently Scolds Fan For Presenting Him With Expensive Gift