Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Reception Invite Goes Viral After Actress Dodges Paparazzi's 'Shaadi Mubarak' Remark

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be getting married in Udaipur later this month. Social media pages and paparazzi have claimed that the duo, rumoured to be dating for years now, will get married on February 26. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad in October, 2025. While the couple is tight-lipped about the wedding preparations, venue, and date, whistledowns seem to be adding fuel to the ongoing chatter by allegedly leaking their wedding reception invitation.

The latest reason behind the online buzz is a wedding reception invite that has gone viral. The invitation features the names Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at the top and reportedly includes the signature, 'Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)'. It states that the couple will marry on 26.02.26 in a small, private ceremony. The card also mentions a grand reception on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna. It warmly invites guests to bless the couple as they begin a new journey together.

The message on the card reads - "I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

However, no one has confirmed whether the wedding reception card is genuine. Neither actor has verified its authenticity.

This comes after Rashmika Mandanna was seen at Mumbai airport early this morning. Wearing a blue blazer with denim jeans, she looked all set to catch a flight.

As she walked past, a paparazzo waiting for pictures greeted her with "Shadi Mubarak ho" (Congratulations on your wedding). Another quickly joked, "Abhi time hai" (There’s still time for the wedding).