Published 08:26 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata Posted Photo With Only One Celebrity On Instagram, And It's Not Big B, Rajini Or Kamal

In 2022, Ratan Tata shared a memorable moment on Instagram, recounting his experience of meeting Guns N’ Roses’ lead guitarist, Saul Hudson aka Slash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ratan Tata passed away: Who is the only celebrity Ratan Tata posted a picture with on social media.
Ratan Tata passed away: Who is the only celebrity Ratan Tata posted a picture with on social media. | Image: Instagram
