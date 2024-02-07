Advertisement

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has been attracting a lot of media attention for his fun interactions with paps. Furthermore, there have been persistent rumors for a while now that the star kid is seeing Rasha Thadani, the actress Raveena Tandon's daughter. The two have been seen hanging out for a while, but none of them have ever commented at the same time. Last night, the duo was spotted out and about in Mumbai.

Rasha Thadani-Arhaan Khan hang out together

Rasha Thadani was seen hanging out with Arhaan Khan in Bandra on Thursday night (January 25). Rasha wa sporting a mid-length, pastel yellow dress and white heels. She looked adorable as she made her way past the photographers and into the car with her hair left loose and minimal makeup. Regarding Arhaan Khan, he was observed wearing a simple white t-shirt with loose-fitting black pants and shoes that matched.

This is not the first time the two have been seen meandering through Mumbai's streets. Arhaan and Rasha were also photographed together by paparazzi in Mumbai earlier this month. She also attended Arhaan’s father Arbaaz’s wedding with Sshura Khan.

What’s next for Rasha Thadani?

On the work front, Rasha Thadani will be making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next alongside Ajay Devgn. She will be starring opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in the movie. Although the plot is still being kept under wraps. Ajay plays an avatar in the movie that has never been seen before. In the industry, Aaman is already mentioned as a rookie to watch out for, and Rasha is the center of attention.

Advertisement