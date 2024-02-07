Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, gearing up for the release of her series Karmma Calling, embarked on a spiritual journey with her daughter Rasha Thadani to the Somnath Jyotirling Temple. The actress shared a heartfelt reel on Instagram, capturing moments of prayer, rituals, and the serene ambiance of the revered temple.

In the shared reel, Raveena and her daughter were seen participating in the temple's religious activities, from applying Lord Shiva tilak to performing puja. The actress donned a graceful yellow and brown silk sari, while her daughter opted for a vibrant pink salwar kameez. The post garnered positive responses from fans, praising the actress for instilling cultural values in her daughter.

Anticipation for Karmma Calling

As Raveena offers prayers at the sacred Somnath Temple, she anticipates the release of Karmma Calling. In an interview, she expressed how the universe aligned the stars for the show, which she agreed to a decade ago. The series, based on the American show Revenge, boasts a star-studded cast, including Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, Amy Aela, and more. Karmma Calling is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26, offering viewers a thrilling and dramatic experience.

Fans showered appreciation for Raveena's blend of spirituality and family values, applauding her for passing down cultural traditions to her daughter. The comments praised Rasha's beauty and remarked on the spiritual significance of their visit to the Somnath Temple. The actress's Instagram post resonated with followers, generating a positive response to her personal and professional endeavors.

Raveena Tandon, known for her versatile roles, showcases a balance between her spiritual connection and upcoming professional commitments, making headlines for both her temple visit and the much-anticipated release of Karmma Calling.