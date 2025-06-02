Did Dhanush Take A Sly Dig At Nayanthara At Kuberaa Event? Says, 'If You Thought Of Ending My Career...'

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, in lead roles. On Sunday, the actor attended the audio launch of the movie in Chennai and interacted with the audience. During his speech, he slammed the rumour-mongers trying to sabotage his career by spreading fake news about him. His speech seemed an attack on Nayanthara as the duo engaged in a verbal spat on social media after the actor's production company sent a legal notice to the actress for illegally using BTS footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara's Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Even the netizens believe that the speech was for the Jawan actress.

Dhanush opened up about haters trying to end his career by spreading fake news

In the video going viral on the internet, Dhanush interacted with the audience in Tamil, which we loosely translated to, "When I am searching for a path in darkness, a hand from above holds my hand and leads me. At that point, each of my fans turns into a torch and lights my way. Spread as many rumours as you want about me. Spread whatever negativity you want. Every time, one-and-a-half months before my film releases, initiate a negative campaign and spread it. That invisible hand and my fans who turn into a torch will make me march on." This invited loud cheers from his fans present at the launch.

However, he did not stop here, the actor added, "All those who are here are not just my fans but my companions of 23 years. If you thought that you could spread some rumours and end me, there can be nothing more foolish than that. You cannot even move a brick. Your thoughts decide how you live."

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, his fans came out in support, while many hailed him for his speech, others wondered that it was an indirect dig at Nayanthara. A user wrote, "This is surely for Nayanthara." Another user wrote, "Heart wrenching to see him emotional. Never seen him before like this. Seems like he is go through alot."

All about Kuberaa