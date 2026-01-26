'Real Pyaar Or PR?' Wonder Netizens After Disha Patani-Talwiinder Get Spotted Hand-in-Hand At Lollapalooza 2026

Disha Patani and a Punjabi singer, Talwinder Singh Sandhu aka Talwiinder, are in the news after being snapped together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. While the duo didn't confirm their dating status earlier, their appearance at the Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai last night seems like a subtle hint that they made their relationship official.

Did Disha Patani make the relationship official with Punjabi singer Talwiinder?

The new lovebirds in the town confirmed their relationship on Sunday at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai. Disha Patani and Talwiinder arrived hand in hand and walked confidently together through the crowd. In another moment, Disha turned back to glance at Talwiinder, who stood a little distance behind her. Both even arrived together at the music festival.

For the event, the singer chose a black T-shirt with denim jeans and completed the look with his signature full-face make-up, which reflects his stage persona. Disha wore a white corset top and styled it with loose-fitting denim jeans. Videos of the moment went viral in no time on social media, with fans calling it their “official debut" as a couple, while a few netizens questioned whether this was just a ‘PR stunt.’ One Reddit user posted a comment, "Another addition to PR relationships."

