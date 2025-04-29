Reason Behind Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert Delay Revealed, Organisers Say She 'Refused To Perform For Just 700 People'

Neha Kakkar has only been making headlines for her controversies recently. Be it for her sour relations with siblings or unprofessional behaviour at a concert, the singer has been talked about for a month now. On March 24, the singer broke down on stage after arriving over 3 hours late for a concert in Melbourne, Australia. Agitated attendees took to their social media accounts to slam the singer for keeping them waiting for hours without any explanation. After a massive backlash, Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar responded strongly, shifting the blame on the organisers for not making proper arrangements for the singer to make it to the concert venue. However, almost a month after the incident, Australian event planners Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa have broken their silence on what happened on the day of the concert.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Pace D, who was the host of Neha Kakkar's concert, shared, “Beat Production from Melbourne was the one who invited Neha Kakkar. Now that both parties have come forward and spoken openly, why can’t we? We were there and saw everything. I spoke to Preet Pabla bhai, who was the event organiser. I asked him everything. He’s a very nice and genuine person. That’s when I found out that she didn’t arrive on time and there were multiple delays. He told me that she kept saying things like, ‘I won’t go now; I won’t do this.’"

Bikram Singh Randhawa agreed with Pace D and added that the singer arrived on stage at 10 PM while the scheduled time to start the show was 7 PM. He added, “So the crowd got upset and angry. In Australia, people value their time. People had made special efforts to come with their families. Some even bought tickets worth AUD 300 — that’s around Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000.”



As per Pace D, Neha Kakkar told the organisers, “Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I’m not going to perform."

A screengab of receipts shared by orgnaisers | Image: Instagram