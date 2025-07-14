Remembering 'Abhinaya Saraswati' B. Saroja Devi: Sandalwood's First Female Superstar And Cinema Icon Who Played Lead Actress In 161 Consecutive Films

Veteran actress B. Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 on July 14, 2025. She died at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, reportedly due to age-related illness. The legendary actress was fondly known as 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada’s parrot) in Tamil and ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’ in Kannada and appeared in 200 films across five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and others.

How did B Saroja Devi die?

According to media reports, B. Saroja had been suffering from multiple age-related illnesses before she breathed her last on July 14. The golden era star received India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Bangalore University also awarded her an honorary doctorate. In addition, the Tamil Nadu government honoured her with the Kalaimamani award.

After the news broke, many celebs visited Saroja Devi’s residence to express their grief. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP leader R. Ashoka, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar shared their heartfelt condolences.

Know about B Saroja Devi's early life and family

B. Saroja Devi was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, into a Vokkaliga family. Her father, Bhairappa, worked as a police officer in Mysore, while her mother, Rudramma, was a homemaker. She was their fourth daughter. Her father encouraged her to learn dance and supported her decision to pursue a career in acting.

On March 1, 1967, B. Saroja Devi married Sri Harsha, an engineer at Bharat Electronics. He played a key role in helping her overcome various challenges. Their marriage stayed strong until Sri Harsha's demise in 1986.

B Saroja Devi's illustrious film career, which won her the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri

B. Saroja Devi had a passion for acting from a young age. At 17, she got her first break in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She then entered Telugu cinema with Panduranga Mahatyam (1957) and continued to appear in many successful films until the late 1970s. Her Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958), alongside the legendary actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran, helped establish her as one of the leading actresses in Tamil cinema.

She even got the title of the first female superstar of Kannada cinema. One of her films also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. Saroja Devi made her Bollywood debut with Paigham (1959), co-starring with Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

Many often called her the “lucky mascot” of MGR films because of the remarkable success of their collaborations. Together, they starred in 26 films, a rare and iconic partnership in Indian cinema.