Resham Kaur Funeral: Hans Raj Hans Holds Back Tears, Sons Yuvraj and Navraj Carry Bier, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai Attend Rites

Resham Kaur Funeral: Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans' wife Resham Kaur died aged 62 in Jalandhar on March 2 (Wednesday). Reportedly, she was suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalised for the past few days. However, she could not survive. On Thursday (March 3), Kaur's funeral took place and she was laid to rest at Safipur Village. Hans Raj Hans was snapped at his residence with his sons Yuvraj Hans and Navraj Hans. They carried the bier to the funeral grounds.
Both of Kaur's sons were visibly emotional, while Hans was seen holding back his tears. At the funeral, Punjabi singers Jassie Gill, Prabh Gill and Babbal Rai were seen offering their condolences to the family.
Resham Kaur was laid to rest after traditional Sikh rites. Hans Raj Hans prayed for the bereaved soul alongside his family members. Hundreds close to the family arrived and offered their condolences. Hans greeted everyone with patience but seemed visibly distressed and emotional. His sons Yuvraj and Navraj's eyes welled up as they laid their mother to rest and bid her farewell.
Hans' residence was overcome with the crowd that arrived ahead of Resham Kaur's last rites. Media flocked to their residence and recorded visuals from a distance.
