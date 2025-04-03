Hans Raj Hans' Wife Resham Kaur's Unseen Video Gives A Glimpse Of The Homely Life She Lived | Watch

Resham Kaur, the wife of BJP leader and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. Kaur, 62, took her last breath in Jalandhar's Tagore Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Safipur Village on Thursday. Reportedly, Kaur was hospitalised for the past few days. She is survived by her husband and two sons -- Yuvraj Hans and Navraj Hans.

Hans Raj Hans' wife died in Jalandhar | Image: X

Kaur lived a life away from the media. A video shared by her Yuvraj Hans on the occasion of Mother's Day gives a glimpse of the cheerful lady she was at heart. In the clip, Kaur can be seen chasing an adult Yuvraj around the house with a slipper in her hand. While hilarious, it also gives insight into the homely life she led while her husband lived a life of fame. Yuvraj, who is also a singer, shared that it was one of the rare videos he had of his mother.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, expressed their grief over Resham Kaur's death. Bittu, in a post on X, paid his condolences. "... May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said he was "deeply saddened" by the death.