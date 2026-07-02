Alpha FIRST Review Out: Is Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol Starrer Worth A Watch?

Alpha FIRST Review Out: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have teamed up for YRF Spyverse's first female led actioner Alpha. The movie follows after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 got mixed reviews and War 2, featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, turned out to be a commercial disaster. Billed as an origin story, Alpha follows female assassins, played by Alia and Sharvari, as they take on the mysterious villain, essayed by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in Alpha, which hits the big screens on July 3.

After the trailer of Alpha released, comparisons with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar followed. After the blockbuster success of the Ranveer Singh led franchise, the perception of spy movies, as Bollywood presented to the audiences, has changed significantly. From glamorous spy agents to the Indo-Pak friendship message that Spyverse movies espoused, these themes have suddenly become outdated. Alpha is also battling the tag of a female-led project and arrives on the big screens amid high hopes.

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As the Shiv Rawail directorial arrives soon, early reviews of the film are also doing the rounds on social media. Umair Sandhu's review of Alpha was largely negative. He labelled Alia a "total miscast" in the action film. He described the film as a "Below Average Action thriller", while praising Bobby Deol's performance as the new Spyverse villain. As per Sandhu, Sharvari has limited screentime in Alpha.

Another review of Alpha posted by Cinehub read, "Bawaal BGM. Historical cameo and leads for the next biggest film of the Universe." This review seemed to be hinting that Alpha will set up the much-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan, said to be starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

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