Rihanna Dishes Out Details About Her Met Gala 2024 Look, Says I Want To Keep It 'Simple'

Rihanna is turning her traditional approach to Met Gala on its head. The singer and beauty mogul recently opened up about how things are going to be very different from her end, this time around, for the Met Gala. For the unversed, the theme for one of the most iconic nights honouring fashion, is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Rihanna is leaning towards keeping things 'simple' at Met Gala



In a recent interaction with People, Rihanna revealed that her silhouette for this year's Met Gala, will be significantly deviating from her overwhelming and extravagant silhouettes. One however, can still expect her hair and makeup to be as scene-stealing as her ensemble choices from previous years. She said, "I'm actually keeping it simple this year...Its gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do...Very simple-ish, comparing to everything I have done." She further went on to quip, "I am showing up for dinner."

Just as a refresher, Rihanna arrived at last year's Met Gala, fashionably late, hand in hand, with partner ASAP Rocky. In the third trimester of her second pregnancy, Rihanna opted for a floral-applique hood and dress by especially designer by Pierpaolo for Valentino Haute Couture. Akoya cultured pearls and pear diamond necklace from Bulgari, completed the look.

What is this year's theme for Met Gala?



Met Gala 2024's theme has been set as Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. As per the People report, the theme gives a free reign for celebrities and their designers of choice to explore historical garments, spanning centuries. As per a Vogue update, earlier this year, the dress code for the Gala, is Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story.

Among the list of eminent names who will be serving as co-chairs for the keynote event, are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.