Rihanna has reflected on some of her past fashion choices, expressing regret over certain aspects. The multi-hyphenate spoke about her favourite looks and her least favourites. The singer and songwriter revealed that one of her current "fashion picks" is showing off too much skin.

It's gonna sound hypocritical: Rihanna

Rihanna told British Vogue, "It's gonna sound hypocritical because I did so much s*** in my life. I had my n****** out, I had my p****** out," she said. "But now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady -- emphasis on young -- things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?" the mother of two added.

(A file photo of Rihanna | Image: Instagram)

According to People, some of the Grammy winner’s most notable looks were skin-baring moments, including the famed custom Adam Selman design -- which was an unforgettable fishnet dress, gloves, and headscarf that was hand-embellished with over 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

Another notable NSFW fashion moment was her 2014 Met Gala afterparty gown, a Stella McCartney design that showed a lot of abs with a daringly low back.

(A file photo of Rihanna | Image: Instagram)

In conversation with the outlet, Rihanna also said that the backless gown remains one of her favourite looks, highlighting that two of her top fashion moments are from the 2014 Met Gala. The Umbrella singer further expressed her fondness for her Stella McCartney white cropped top paired with a skirt worn at the Gala itself.

Rihanna teases her 2024 Met Gala look

Speaking to the magazine, the singer revealed that she is planning to wear something from her brand Fenty. "Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage… It will, however, be demure," she said.

Rihanna has two sons with partner ASAP Rocky. RZA Athelaston Mayers, her first son, was born on May 19, while her second son Riot Rose Mayers was born on August 1.

With IANS Inputs