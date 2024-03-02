Advertisement

Pop star Rihanna's performance in Jamnagar, Gujarat turned out to be a highlight of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which kick-started on March 1. In the viral videos, Rihanna could be seen wearing a sheer fluorescent green bodycon and glittery gown. She interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

In one of the pictures in which the pop star posed with Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani, the underarm area of her dress appeared to be torn off.

Rihanna's viral pic from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Rihanna performed many of her hit tracks at he 'mini concert' in Jamnagar on Friday night. Some of the tracks she played were Diamonds, Wild Thoughts, Umbrella, Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Stay, All Of The Lights and Run This Town. Later, the Ambani family greeted Rihanna on stage and presented her a bouquet of flowers. In the candid moments they shared on stage, a picture revealed that Rihanna's dress was torn off.

Rihanna at Ambanis event | Image: Rihanna Fans/X

Rihanna expresses her desire to return to India

After an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon.

When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby." Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, "I loved it." The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. The celebrations will continue on Saturday and Sunday with more performances.