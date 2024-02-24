Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to be a star-studded event. The pre-wedding functions will begin from March 1 and will be organised Jamnagar, Gujarat. Famous personalities from India and abroad are expected to turn the Ambanis wedding into a starry affair like no other.

International celebs to perform at Ambanis family wedding

According to reports, pop-star Rihanna will perform at Anant and Isha's wedding. Magician David Blaine will also perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Top Indian musicians who’ll perform include Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh.

Magician David Blaine and Rihanna | Image: IMDb

It is interesting to note that last time Ambanis hosted an event, Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland attended in India. They arrived in Mumbai to attend the NMACC opening gala. Prior to that, pop sensation and Grammy winner Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash in 2018. It was like a mini concert of sorts.

Advertisement

Celebs expected to attend Anant Ambani's wedding

The guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is like no other. Popular Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will be participating in the celebration with their respective families. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Image: IMDb

Among others, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions. Chunky Panday, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will also be travelling with their respective families for the functions. Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the pre-wedding festivities with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji are also reportedly to be attending the star-studded wedding functions.