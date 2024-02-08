English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

Two names that have been rumored to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding festivities are international singer Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna
Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna | Image:Instagram
Son of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani is set to wed his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The guest list for the lavish wedding will include well-known celebrities, and some of them will also be performing at the pre-ceremony functions. Two names that have been rumored to perform are international singer Rihanna and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, among many others.

Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna to take the stage at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding functions? 

As per Bollywood Shaadis, singers like Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. For those who don't know, Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world and has given several hits like Diamonds, Work, and We Found Love. 

 

Diljit, on the other hand, is well-known among the Desi population worldwide, having gained popularity with songs like Lover, Proper Patola, Born To Shine, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, and many more. Additionally, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also rumoured to be performing at the event. 

Beyonce at Isha Ambani’s wedding

Given Mukesh Ambani's prominence, Rihanna and Diljith Dosanjh may perform together during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities, even though there has been no official confirmation of this. Previously, Beyonce, one of the richest and most famous singers in the world, sang at Isha Ambani's wedding function. 

 

Pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika are scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The family had sent out an official wedding invitation a month prior, detailing the arrangements for the forthcoming festivities. The couple exchanged engagement rings on January 19, 2023. Although their love affair's specifics are unknown, it is known that they were friends as children. 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

