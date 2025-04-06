RJ Mahvash Goes Incognito As She Steps Out With Yuzvendra Chahal After His Divorce, Watch Viral Video Of Rumoured Lovebirds

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been making waves on the internet with ongoing rumours about their relationship. Although both have remained silent on the matter, netizens keep finding reasons to think they’re together. Recently, a video of them together surfaced as RJ tried to hide herself but eagle eye fans quickly spotted them while adding more fuel to the speculation.

Yuzvendra Chahal and rumoured GF RJ Mahvash were spotted together

On April 6, Yuzvendra Chahal and his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, were seen together. A video that’s now going viral shows them in a hotel lobby alongside other team members of Punjab Kings. Filmed from a distance, the clip captures the two chatting with another teammate. Also visible in the footage are several Punjab Kings players and their head coach, Ricky Ponting.

In the video, Yuzvendra wears a pink t-shirt with denim trousers and carries both a bag and a backpack. Mahvash is dressed in a grey tracksuit, a red cap, and a face mask.

Many users reacted to the video by commenting with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

RJ Mahvash on dating rumours

Earlier, RJ Mahvash stated that she is currently single and shared her doubts about marriage in today’s world. She added that she has put the idea on hold for now, as she currently finds it hard to relate to.