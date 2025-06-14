Father's Day 2025: Hi Nanna To Fatherhood, A Look 7 OTT Movies To Binge-watch With Your Dad On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Father's Day 2025: It is one of the special days dedicated to celebrating all fathers across the globe. Honour their sacrifice, hard work and happiness they bring to the family. And these emotions are best explained in movies. From Gunjan Saxena and Piku to Fatherhood, all these movies highlight the bond of a father with their children, which is complex yet filled with love and happiness. This year, the day is falling on June 15, Sunday, and since it is just a day away, we have curated a list of such movies that you can enjoy with your father in the comfort of your home and spend quality time with them.

Hi Nanna

Starring Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna, the movie follows a six-year-old Mahi, a girl battling cystic fibrosis. The movie highlights how her father fights to keep her alive, looking for a medicine or a treatment that could cure her disease.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gunjan Saxena

It is a true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who makes history in her journey from aspiring aviator to India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War. It highlights how her father supported her decision to fly despite her mother and brother's discouraging remarks.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fatherhood

Starring Kevin Hart, the film is about a widowed new dad who copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. The film is inspired by a true story.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kannathil Muthamittal

In this powerful tale about abandonment and reunion, a 9-year-old's blissful world collides with reality when she learns she was adopted as an infant. The film highlights how her father does everything to meet her birth mother by taking a 9-year-old to Sri Lanka. The film stars R. Madhavan, Simran and P.S. Keerthana.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Pursuit of Happyness

Starring Will Smith and Jaden Smith, the film beautifully uncovers the bond of a father-son duo. It is about a newly single father determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm.

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Piku

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan, the film follows a headstrong, hypochondriac father and his strong-willed daughter forced to endure an emotional roller coaster of a road trip together.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Big Daddy

Starring Adam Sandler, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, the film is about Sonny, who's been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old.