RJ Mahvash Reacts To Unfollowing 'Friend' Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Dating Rumours, Calls It 'No Big Deal'

RJ Mahvash and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were at the helm of headlines last year over dating rumours. However, one fine day, Mahvash unfollowed Chahal, hinting that they had parted ways. Since then, she remained tight-lipped on the matter, leaving fans curious. It all started when Chahal announced his divorce from Dhanashree. Soon, Mahvash was often seen with him, and she even posted on social media, cheering and celebrating his victory, leading to speculation that the two were dating. Next, we see Chahal snapped with Mahvash a day before his court visit to finalise his divorce. Mahvash and Chahal never confirmed the rumours, but sources claimed that something was brewing between the two.

Months later, Mahvash has finally addressed the breakup rumours and stated that she and Chahal were just friends. She hinted that before unfollowing the cricketer, she had a nasty argument with him.

RJ Mahvash sets the record straight on her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal

In an interview with Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash was asked about why she and Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. At first, she refused to talk about the matter, saying there was not much to talk about, and then added that people have a habit of making a fuss over small things. "It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, who they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talking absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them."

"So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it," she added.

Advertisement

When asked if they were more than friends at any point, to this, she denied and said that was never the case, and she was just a "great friend" to the cricketer. She was with him because he was going through a tough phase during his separation from Dhanashree. "At that time, (during Chahal's separation phase) he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him." RJ Mahvash said.

Chahal was married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and reality show star, in 2020. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised last year.