Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Concludes 1st Weekend Way Below ₹20 Crore Mark

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi feature in the comedy multi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. While the first part minted ₹42 crore in its opening weekend, the follow-up is struggling to stay afloat despite the cast going all out with promotions and no new major Hindi releases running alongside it in theatres. After concluding its 1st weekend on a low note, business prospects during the coming week are not looking good.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do struggles at box office

After registering low opening day figures of ₹4 crore on Friday (May 15), the collection jumped slightly to ₹5.75 crore and ₹7.75 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. In three days, PPAWD has collected ₹17.50 crore in India. In comparison, the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh minted over ₹40 crore in its first weekend and went on to gross around ₹110 crore worldwide, thus emerging as a hit. With a rather slow start, the sequel's collections may end up way below the first part.

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Mudassar Aziz has directed the pati-Patni reboot franchise | Image: X

Mudassar Aziz has directed both movies. Described as a comedy of errors, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is about Prajapati (Ayushmann), a man caught between three women, played by Sara, Rakul and Wamiqa. Wamiqa plays a journalist in the movie and Ayushmann's onscreen wife. Sara and Rakul play Prajapati's friends Chanchal and Nilofer respectively.

When will PPAWD stream on OTT?

After its theatrical run concludes, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will be available on Netflix for streaming. However, it will premiere on digital only after an 8-week window has passed since its theatrical debut. The movie's reported budget is ₹60 crore and it remains to be seen if it can break even at the box office during its run.