Rohit Shetty, Disha Patani, To Karan Aujla: 7 Celebrities Who Became Victims Of Firing Incidents Over The Years

Unknown attackers reportedly opened fire outside the Mumbai Juhu home of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty late on Saturday night, January 31, 2026. According to reports, shooters fired at least four rounds near the house, which created panic among residents. The motive behind the firing remains unclear.

After receiving the alert, a Mumbai Police team reached the spot and began an investigation to trace those responsible. The incident has triggered serious safety concerns for Rohit Shetty. Police sources confirmed that the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are working jointly to identify the attacker and determine the motive for the incident.

As per reports, heavy security has been deployed after the firing took place outside Shetty Towers, a 10-storey residential building in the upscale Juhu area. This attack has once again highlighted growing concerns over the security of celebrities, especially as similar shooting incidents have happened in recent years. Take a look.

Disha Patani

File photo from X

As per reports, on September 12, 2025, attackers opened fire outside actress Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and fired around eight to ten shots. Later, the Goldy Brar gang took responsibility for the attack and claimed it was in response to alleged disrespectful remarks made by Disha’s sister, Khushboo Patani, about religious figures.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma

File photo of X

In 2025, unknown assailants fired multiple shots at Kapil Sharma’s newly opened restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, in Surrey, Canada. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said officers responded to a call from the business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday, July 10. Local media reported that some staff members were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Police confirmed that no one suffered any injuries. A similar incident occurred again in October 2025. Police are continuing the investigation.

Elvish Yadav

File photo from X

On August 17, 2025, reports said that three unidentified gunmen arrived on motorcycles and opened fire outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s house. Police officials stated that the attackers fired more than two dozen rounds at around 5.30 am. Several bullets struck the ground and the first floor of the building, while Yadav lives on the second floor. The shooters then fled the area. Yadav was not in Gurugram at the time, but his family was inside the house.

Advertisement

Gippy Grewal

File photo from X

In November 2023, unknown attackers fired gunshots outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s home in White Rock, Vancouver. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi later claimed responsibility and warned Grewal to stop praising the Sikandar actor.

Karan Aujla

In 2019, attackers targeted Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Canada as part of a wider extortion racket. In an interview, he said the threats continued for years and involved six separate gunfire attacks on his home and car in Canada. To protect his family, Aujla moved from Canada to Dubai in 2023.

Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was tragically shot and killed on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Punjab. Reports suggest that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned the attack, and their associates executed it.

Rakesh Roshan