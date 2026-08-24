Rohullah Mehdi, Shahid Kapoor's Deva Co-star, Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Mumbai Drug Trafficking Case

Actor Rohullah Mehdi has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case. The actor was allegedly arrested with 28 grams of drugs.

According to Mira-Bhayandar Police officials, he was arrested by the Kashimira Police after they recieved a tip-off that Mehdi was coming to the Dahisar Check Naka for drug trafficking.





The arrest took place under the Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble of the Kashimira Police Station, who formed a team and initiated surveillance and investigation. "Rohullah Mehdi and his associate were arrested with 28 grams of drugs", added Miya-Bhayandar Police.

The police have already launched further investigation in the matter.

Rohullah Mehdi was seen in the film 'Deva' which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It was directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Apart from the lead actor, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles. Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cop in the movie who is famous for his notorious ways of catching criminals, which pose problems in his career.

The film was released in 2025. (ANI)

