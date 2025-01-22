Ronit Roy Security Agency: Actor's Business Catapulted His Net Worth To ₹100 Crore, Provides Protection To THESE Stars

Ronit Roy's Security Agency: All You Need To Know Actor's Business | Image: X

After the shocking knife attack at his Bandra residence, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has taken strong steps to ensure the safety of himself and his family. Devara actor has enlisted the special security team by AceSquad Security LLP for his safety going forward. However, not many know the guardian company is owned by Ronit Roy and has been providing security services to ‘almost everyone’ in the film industry.

Ronit Roy's security company: When was it founded?

Ronit Roy started his security agency, AceSecurity and Protection (AceSquad Security Services LLP), in 2000. The agency's motive is to provide security to high-profile clients, including movie stars, industrialists and their families.

According to their website, they provide various services, including security for events, hospitals, residences, commercial properties, schools, armed guards, and personal bodyguards. Ronit Roy's net worth is reportedly ₹99 crores, with the majority of it coming from his business.

Who does Ronit Roy’s security company provide protection to?

As per reports, Adaalat actor’s company caters to many Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan , Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more. They also provide security services to Indian Premier League ex-chairman and ex-commissioner Lalit Modi and his son Ruchir Modi.

He first began providing security services during the filming of Lagaan. Some of the other film projects that Ace Security and Protection have also lent their services to are Dil Chahta Hai, Yaadein, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Saathiya, and Armaan.

When Ronit Roy revealed how Akshay Kumar kept AceSquad Security afloat during COVID-19

In a 2023 interview, actor Ronit Roy shared how the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted his security business. The lockdown halted operations, leaving him responsible for supporting 130 employees and their families.

Ronit explained that his security company provided services to "almost everyone" in the film industry. However, the pandemic brought significant challenges to the business. Speaking to Lehren Retro, he said, “The few months before that, I hadn’t done much work. I had 130 people on my roster, and they also had their families. We decided to pay everybody’s salary. But there’s only this much salary that you can pay, and I realised there were a lot of useless things lying at home.”

