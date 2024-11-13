Published 18:45 IST, November 13th 2024
Rupali Ganguly Family Controversy: Anupamaa Star Finally Breaks Silence In ₹50 Crore Defamation Case
After filing a defamation case against stepdaughter Esha on November 11, Rupali Ganguly has now shared a cryptic post about "silencing the noise of humans."
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly and Esha Verma | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:42 IST, November 13th 2024