Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur New Year's Eve Concert Turned Chaotic, Fans Mob Their Vehicle, Smash Car Windshield; Video Goes Viral
Singer-music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur got mobbed after their New Year’s Eve concert in Balurghat, West Bengal. Videos going viral online show how a crowd of people swarmed their car and eventually smashed its rear windshield.
On New Year’s eve fan moment quickly turned into a chaotic mob in Balurghat, West Bengal. A video circulating on social media shows singer-composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur caught in a tense moment after their concert.
Soon after they left the venue, a large crowd rushed towards their car, creating chaos and eventually shattering the rear windshield.
A paparazzi account shared a video of the incident on social media, showing tense moments inside the vehicle. In the clip, Parampara records Sachet from inside the car as fans crowd dangerously close. At the start of the video, Sachet waves at supporters through the window.
The situation worsens when someone bangs loudly on the rear windscreen, startling the singer. Clearly shaken, Sachet says, “Oh s**t,” while Parampara asks the crowd to stay calm, saying, “Guys, relax.”
Following the incident, Sachet and Parampara did not comment on what happened at the venue. Instead, they used social media to extend New Year wishes to their fans.
They shared a concert video and wrote, “Happy New Year to all our dear people who stood by us! May 2026 be extraordinarily good and healthy for all of you. Mahadev Sabki Raksha Karein. #namahparvatipatayeyharharmahadev.”
The video has gone viral.
