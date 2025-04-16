sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 16th 2025, 11:32 IST

Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Name Their First Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan: Know The Meaning

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcomed a baby boy recently and named him Fatehsinh Khan. Wondering what’s the meaning of a newborn’s name?

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Name Their First Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan: Know The Meaning
Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Name Their First Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan: Know The Meaning | Image: X

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and Indian fast bowler legend Zaheer Khan have welcomed their first child after eight years of marriage. The couple shared two photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their baby boy and his name ‘Fatehsinh’. Curious about the meaning behind the newborn’s name?

Fox actress Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan named their little one ‘Fatehsinh Khan’

The new parents shared a heartfelt post on social media to announce their baby boy's name. Sagarika wrote on Instagram, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

As reported by OnlyMyHealth, the name Fatehsinh combines "fateh" and "singh." While not exclusively Muslim, it has roots in Hindi, Urdu, and possibly Arabic. "Fateh" means "victory" or "conqueror," while "singh," often linked to Sikh tradition, means "lion." In Arabic, "Fateh" also signifies "conqueror" or "victor," giving the name significance across different cultures.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Welcome Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage, Shares First Photo Of Son

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan love story

In an old interview, Sagarika Ghatge shared that her love story with Zaheer Khan began at a friend's party, where she saw him as a gentleman. However, Zaheer seemed hesitant to engage, possibly due to societal expectations about her.

Angad Bedi and another mutual friend played a key role in bringing them closer. The couple got engaged during the 2017 IPL season and married on November 23, 2017. They had an intimate court marriage, followed by celebrations with family and friends. Now, as the couple embraces parenthood, celebrities and fans have showered them with warm wishes.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 16th 2025, 11:08 IST

IPL