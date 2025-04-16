Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Name Their First Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan: Know The Meaning

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and Indian fast bowler legend Zaheer Khan have welcomed their first child after eight years of marriage. The couple shared two photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their baby boy and his name ‘Fatehsinh’. Curious about the meaning behind the newborn’s name?

Fox actress Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan named their little one ‘Fatehsinh Khan’

The new parents shared a heartfelt post on social media to announce their baby boy's name. Sagarika wrote on Instagram, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

As reported by OnlyMyHealth, the name Fatehsinh combines "fateh" and "singh." While not exclusively Muslim, it has roots in Hindi, Urdu, and possibly Arabic. "Fateh" means "victory" or "conqueror," while "singh," often linked to Sikh tradition, means "lion." In Arabic, "Fateh" also signifies "conqueror" or "victor," giving the name significance across different cultures.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan love story

In an old interview, Sagarika Ghatge shared that her love story with Zaheer Khan began at a friend's party, where she saw him as a gentleman. However, Zaheer seemed hesitant to engage, possibly due to societal expectations about her.