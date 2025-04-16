Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Welcome Baby Boy Fatehsinh Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage, Share First Photo Of Son

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan are new parents on the block as the couple welcomed their firstborn after 8 years of marriage. The couple shared a set of two monochrome photos on their social media handle, offering a first glimpse of their baby boy and even revealed the name of their son.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome son

The couple has not revealed the birth date of their son and simply announced the arrival of their little munchkin. Taking to Instagram, they shared the news and revealed that they have named their son Fatehsinh Khan, which means victorious lion. In the image, Zaheer is lovingly holding his son in his arms, while Sagarika is sitting beside her on the sofa's arms. The next image shows the tiny hands of the baby.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

Friends and fans congratulate the new parents, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Soon after they dropped the post, their friends and family flooded the comment section with congratulatory posts. Diana Penty wrote, "Congratulations, you guys!!!!" Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare". Maria Gorettiz wrote, "Big big congratulations and lots of blessings." Aakash Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you ❤️❤️Lots of love and blessings."

Fans, on the other hand, also wrote, "Congratulations and flooded the section with heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sagarika and Zaheer got engaged in April 2017 after dating for a few years and tied the knot later that year in November. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.