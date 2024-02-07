Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
Sai Pallavi's Sister Pooja Gets Engaged, Ramayan Actress Radiates Charm In Ethnic At Mehendi
Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan got engaged recently. Check out these inside pictures as the actress celebrated the occasion with her family members.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The younger sister of renowned Indian actress Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan recently got engaged to boyfriend Vineeth in an intimate ceremony. Sai who is best known for her performances in films like Premam, Kali and Shyam Singha Roy was seen joyfully participating in the festivities.
Inside video of Sai enjoying her sister’s engagement
An inside video shared online captured the happy dance of Sai Pallavi, Pooja and Vineeth with their cousins. Pooja Kannan who ventured into acting with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam announced her engagement earlier this week. Living in Australia with her now-fiancé Vineeth, Pooja introduced him to the world through a heartwarming reel featuring their cherished moments.
More about Sai Pallavi’s family
Hailing from the ethno-linguistic Badaga community in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, Sai Pallavi's family has a unique cultural background. Their traditional dance which is performed during special occasions brought the entire household together during Pooja Kannan's engagement. The sisters, along with their parents and relatives showcased the cultural richness of their community through this celebration.
Advertisement
How did Pooja introduce her fiance?
Expressing her feelings, she wrote, "This cute lil button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner!!"
Advertisement
On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy and has Thandel alongside actor Naga Chaitanya in her kitty next. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on a real-life incident and is currently in progress under the Geetha Arts production banner.
Advertisement
Additionally, Sai Pallavi will feature in director Rajkumar Periasamy's SK 21 sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.