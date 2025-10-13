Saif Ali Khan Brings Home New Land Rover Defender Worth ₹2.30 Cr Ahead Of Diwali, Car Number Has A Special Connection With The Actor

Saif Ali Khan is known for his luxurious lifestyle and nawabi. The actor is currently busy shooting for Haiwaan as he reunites with Akshay Kumar after years. With Diwali approaching, the actor appears to be adding a new beast to his impressive car collection. Videos shared by the Shutterbugs page on social media reveal a Land Rover Defender now taking its place in his garage.

Although the actor has not officially announced his purchase, the car’s number plate clearly signals it was a special buy. A video shared on the Heneelgala page shows a POV clip titled “Saif Ali Khan’s All New Beast” with the caption, “#SaifAliKhan Adds Brand New #Defender To His Garage.”

In the video, the car displays the number 1970, representing Saif Ali Khan’s birth year, 16 August 1970.

Reports suggest that the Land Rover Defender’s base model starts at Rs. 98.00 lakh, while the top model can reach up to Rs. 2.42 crore (avg. ex-showroom). This marks Saif Ali Khan’s second Land Rover Defender.

Besides being a Bollywood A-lister, Saif Ali Khan is a known car enthusiast. He was among the first celebrities to import a new Ford Mustang from the USA. He also seems particularly fond of his Range Rover Vogue, often seen driving it around. The actor frequently drives an S-Class, likely the top S450 variant, in a white shade—his apparent preferred colour, as many of his cars feature white exteriors.