The spree of threats against Bollywood actors continues, and the new name added to the list is Saif Ali Khan. According to sources, Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, issued this death threat to the actor. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter.

Before this, actors like Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have also received threats, in connection with which a 30-year-old IT graduate from Bengaluru, Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested. Vaibhav does not belong to any gang; he was using AI to send the threats.

In this case as well, the police are investigating whether the person issuing the threat is actually Zeeshan Akhtar, or if someone else is similarly harassing the actors.

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This is a developing article.