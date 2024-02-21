Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Saif Ali Khan Spotted Without Arm Sling After Surgery, Likely To Resume Jr NTR's Devara Shoot Soon

In an outing with his wife Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan was spotted without an arm sling making fans wonder if he will soon resume Devara shoot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
A file photo of Saif Ali Khan. | Image:Instagram
Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Devara which is being led by Jr NTR. It was earlier reported that the actor was rushed to the hospital during the filming of the movie. Saif was later spotted with an arm-sling during his several outings.

Is Saif Ali Khan resuming the shoot of Devara soon?

Earlier today, the actor was spotted without his arm-sling and it is being assumed that Saif might return to the sets of Devara soon. Known for accepting supporting lead and antagonist roles in recent projects including Adipurush, Khan is set to feature in this big-budget, multi-language Pan-India film as the antagonist.

Having joined the sets a year ago, Khan has been actively involved in the film's production until he aggravated an old injury during an action sequence for Devara making it necessary for an immediate medical attention. Following scans, doctors scheduled surgery for his elbow and tricep which was performed successfully.

What did Saif say about his injury?

In a statement addressing the surgery, Khan expressed, "This injury and the subsequent surgery are occupational hazards. I'm grateful for the skilled surgical team and appreciate the love and concern from well-wishers." The doctors are closely monitoring his recovery progress.

What do we know about Devara?

Devara stars Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Saif Ali Khan taking the antagonist’s role. The first part of Devara is slated for release on October 10, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite Khan's injury, the production team has time and again assured fans that the release date remains unaffected.

Devara will be clashing with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva at the box office which is an equally anticipated action thriller.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 19:05 IST

