Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
Devara: Not Just Janhvi Kapoor, But This Marathi Actress To Also Star Opposite Jr NTR?
The Jr NTR led Devara has been in the works for a while, initially eyeing a release date of April 5. The film however, now appears to have been delayed.
Jr NTR is currently in the midst of filming for arguably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024, Devara. The film will also serve as the official Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor as well as Saif Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed, yet another showbiz name will be marking their Telugu debut with the Koratala Siva directorial.
Shruti Marathe to make her Telugu debut with Devara?
If reports are to be believed, the Devara cast has expanded. As per a 123Telugu report, Marathi actress Shruti Marathe has been brought on board in a supporting role in the film. For the unversed, Jr NTR will be essaying a double role in the film. Shruti Marathe will allegedly be playing the love interest to one of his two roles.
Shruti, who is a popular name in the Marathi circuit, has also worked in a few Hindi films and Tamil films. Devara will mark her first Telugu project. Devara, which also boasts of several VFX-heavy montages, marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with director Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage which released back in 2016. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.
Has Devara been delayed?
From the looks of it Devara will not be releasing on April 5. While an official announcement on the same has not come from the makers of the Jr NTR film, the fact that Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star has zeroed in on the aforementioned date for a release is a big indication of Devara's delay. For the unversed, reports had been suggesting that the Deverakonda film would only take up the April 5 date if Devara would not be releasing as planned.
Additionally, Saif Ali Khan recently injured his arm for which he had to be rushed into surgery. Saif, who plays Bhairava in Devara, will soon be returning to set to wrap up his remaining sequences.
