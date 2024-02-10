English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Devara: Not Just Janhvi Kapoor, But This Marathi Actress To Also Star Opposite Jr NTR?

The Jr NTR led Devara has been in the works for a while, initially eyeing a release date of April 5. The film however, now appears to have been delayed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR in Devara
Jr NTR in Devara | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jr NTR is currently in the midst of filming for arguably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024, Devara. The film will also serve as the official Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor as well as Saif Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed, yet another showbiz name will be marking their Telugu debut with the Koratala Siva directorial.

Advertisement

Shruti Marathe to make her Telugu debut with Devara?


If reports are to be believed, the Devara cast has expanded. As per a 123Telugu report, Marathi actress Shruti Marathe has been brought on board in a supporting role in the film. For the unversed, Jr NTR will be essaying a double role in the film. Shruti Marathe will allegedly be playing the love interest to one of his two roles.

Advertisement


Shruti, who is a popular name in the Marathi circuit, has also worked in a few Hindi films and Tamil films. Devara will mark her first Telugu project. Devara, which also boasts of several VFX-heavy montages, marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with director Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage which released back in 2016. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

Advertisement

Has Devara been delayed?


From the looks of it Devara will not be releasing on April 5. While an official announcement on the same has not come from the makers of the Jr NTR film, the fact that Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star has zeroed in on the aforementioned date for a release is a big indication of Devara's delay. For the unversed, reports had been suggesting that the Deverakonda film would only take up the April 5 date if Devara would not be releasing as planned.

Advertisement

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan recently injured his arm for which he had to be rushed into surgery. Saif, who plays Bhairava in Devara, will soon be returning to set to wrap up his remaining sequences. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News31 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement