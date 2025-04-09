Kannappa Delayed: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu And Prabhu Deva Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Announces New Release Date

Updated April 9th 2025, 17:06 IST
Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Kannappa, co-starring Mohan Babu and other biggies in a cameo appearance. The movie is slated for release later this month, and ahead of it, the team, including choreographer Prabhu Deva, met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and discussed the mythological drama. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year owing to its plot. The movie is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, an ardent devotee of the god Shiva. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on April 25, now, it is slated for release on June 27.
News agency ANI shared a series of photos and a video that shows Prabhu Deva and Vishnu Manchu felicitating CM Yogi Adityanath. They even gifted a painting of Lord Vishnu and other presents.
In a video, CM can be seen signing the poster of Kannappa and happily posing for the camera. For the visit, Vishnu can be seen in a grey t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a beaded necklace, showcasing his spiritual side. Prabhu Deva can be seen in a pink shirt paired with white pants.
It is a Pan-India mythological drama revolving around Lord Shiva's devotee named Kannappa. He was an atheist hunter who plucked out his eyes in an act of devotion and offered them to a Shiva Lingam. Moved by this act, Lord Shiva appeared, restored his sight and granted him liberation. Apart from Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu, the film also stars an ensemble cast in a cameo - Mohanlal as Kirata, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Prabhas as Rudra and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. The makers have reportedly invested around ₹200 crore in the filming.
