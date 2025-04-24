Salim Merchant Feels 'Ashamed' As Muslim After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says, 'Islam Doesn't Teach This'

Salim Merchant strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that took 26 innocent lives, stating that the attackers were "terrorists," not Muslims. Singer dilevered a scathing attack against the perpetrators for tragetting unarmed civilians. While prayering for the families of the decedents, Salim stated that “Islam does not teach violence.”

Salim Merchant on Paahalgam terror attack

On April 23, Salim Merchant shared a video on his Instagram handle, stating, "The innocent people were killed in Pahalgam because they were Hindus and not Muslims. Are the killers Muslims? No, they're terrorists. Because Islam doesn't teach this. In the Quran-e-Sharif, Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 256, it is said that there is no compulsion in religion. This is written in the Quran-e-Sharif."

He further expressed, "Today, as a Muslim, I feel ashamed to witness my Hindu brothers and sisters being brutally attacked and killed simply because they were Hindus. When will this end? The people of Kashmir were progressing well over the past 2-3 years, but now they are facing these issues again. I can't find the words to convey my grief and anger."

He concluded by saying, "I pray for the innocent people who lost their lives. May God give their families strength and prosperity. Om shanti!"

On Wednesday morning, Salim posted a note on Instagram expressing that no action or justice could ever compensate for the loss suffered by the grieving families. He wrote, "There are no words strong enough to heal the pain, no justice swift enough to undo the horror. We cry for those we lost. We ache for those left behind (sic)."