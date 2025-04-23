Abir Gulaal Team Feels The Heat Of Boycott Calls: Fawad Khan Limits Comments, Vaani Kapoor Deletes Video, Labels Remove Songs

The Abir Gulaal team is feeling the heat of incessant trolling and boycott calls on social media. Course correction seems to be underway now. Consisting largely of an Indian crew, the film has been at the centre of a controversy for taking Pakistani actor Fawad Khan as the leading hero in it.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its stance that Indian artists will not collaborate with their Pakistani counterparts. The film body, in a fresh note shared after the Pahalgam attack, mentioned that it will take steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal does not release in India. It also promised disciplinary action against Indian entertainment industry workers working with Pakistanis.

Stills from Abir Gulaal teaser | Image: X

Amid the backlash faced by the team, the makers of Abir Gulaal are taking some corrective measures. Music labels T-Series and Saregama Music have taken down the film's promotional songs from YouTube and Instagram. The song teasers and the videos and the film's teaser are only available on the production house A Richer Lens Entertainment's social media handles.

Abir Gulaal will release on May 9 worldwide | Image: X

Vaani Kapoor deletes post with Fawad Khan

Amid the backlash and boycott calls targeted at her, Vaani Kapoor took down an Instagram live video featuring Fawad Khan from her Instagram handle. The movie's promotional material featured on her Instagram handle is flooded with abusive posts and calls for the boycott of the film and the actress.

During the live, Vaani had called it an "absolute privilege" to work with Fawad. All her praise for the Pakistani actor has come back to haunt her now.

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan promoted Abir Gulaal at Dubai Global Village | Image: Instagram