Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Moving Past Their Bitter Divorce? Actress' 'Boy' Hangs Out With Sobhita Dhulipala

Updated April 27th 2025, 17:51 IST
Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his Sunday with wife Sobhita Dhulipala. However, a particular photo of the Made In Heaven fame with her husband's pet dog Hash has caught the attention of social media users. Several users trolled Naga Chaitanya for letting ‘Samantha’s dog' play with Sobhita. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in 2016 and got divorced in 2021. In 2024, the actor got married again to Sobhita Dhulipala.
On April 27, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo of his pet dog, Hash. In one playful shot, the fur baby could be seen lazing with Sobhita, who was also lying in the room. This did not sit well with social media users. Following their divorce, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha co-parent Hash.
Fans of the Kushi actress took to the comment section to object to Hash hanging out with Sobhita. A comment read, “Why is our Sam’s dog with Shobitha?”. Another wrote, “Like chay ...hash is also a divorced child." A user mentioned, “Hash’s inner feeling — who is she, in Sam’s place?”
Some netizens also pointed out that it is Samantha's birthday on April 28, and posting the photos a day before that is not a good move on Naga Chaitanya's part. They alleged that the actor is anyway sporadic with his social media activity and has posted the photo especially to upset Sam. However, Naga Chaitanya has often shared photos of his pet on his social media account even after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Published April 27th 2025, 17:50 IST