Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Moving Past Their Bitter Divorce? Actress' 'Boy' Hangs Out With Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his Sunday with wife Sobhita Dhulipala. However, a particular photo of the Made In Heaven fame with her husband's pet dog Hash has caught the attention of social media users. Several users trolled Naga Chaitanya for letting ‘Samantha’s dog' play with Sobhita. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in 2016 and got divorced in 2021. In 2024, the actor got married again to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Why is our Sam’s dog with Shobitha?: Netizens furious with Naga Chaitanya

On April 27, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo of his pet dog, Hash. In one playful shot, the fur baby could be seen lazing with Sobhita, who was also lying in the room. This did not sit well with social media users. Following their divorce, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha co-parent Hash.



Fans of the Kushi actress took to the comment section to object to Hash hanging out with Sobhita. A comment read, “Why is our Sam’s dog with Shobitha?”. Another wrote, “Like chay ...hash is also a divorced child." A user mentioned, “Hash’s inner feeling — who is she, in Sam’s place?”



A file photo of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha with their pet Hash | Image: X