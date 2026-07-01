Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Bidding Adieu To Her 'Six-Pack Abs' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband-director Raj Nidimoru. For the first time, the actress shared a photo of her baby bump with a hilarious caption, leaving her fans delighted. Samantha and Raj got married last year in December.

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maternity diary

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote the caption, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you." This is in reference to her toned body which she had before pregnancy.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Recently, at a Thank You Meet of her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy, revealing she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave.

While speaking to the media during an event, she said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

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What's next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

The actress has Netflix original Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in the lineup, but the makers are yet to share any update on the same. Announced in 2024, the action-fantasy series is being helmed by Rahi Anil Barve and created by Raj & DK. Set between the 10th and 12th centuries, the multi-starrer project combines grand-scale, intense action with a gritty modern approach to mythology. Besides Samantha, the series also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.