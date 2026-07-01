Yudhvir Ahlawat Reveals Being Mistaken As A 16-Year-Old Actor On Kartavya Set, Says 'Saif Ali Khan Was Shocked'

Yudhvir Ahlawat rose to fame after playing Harpal, a teenage boy, in Saif Ali Khan's starrer Kartavya. The actor has been receiving widespread praise for his performance. While many thought he would outdo the other child actors, to their surprise, he is a 33-year-old actor. Yes, not just the viewers, even the team working with the actor on the set of Kartavya, including Saif, were shocked to learn Yudhvir's real age.

Yudhvir Ahlawat opens up about Saif Ali Khan's reaction to his real age

In an interview with Kadak, Yudhvir shared that he is receiving widespread love for his work on social media. The fans have been messaging him praising his performance. “It feels amazing. People have been sending me messages saying they loved my work. This is the day I had been waiting for. I’m constantly replying to everyone in my DMs," he added.

He then revealed Saif Ali Khan's reaction to his real age and said, "Saif sir was asked in an interview about his favourite scene from the film. He started praising me and said, ‘Harpal is very good. I treated him like a 16-year-old. But then Pulkit sir (director) told him that I’m actually 33 years old. He was shocked upon hearing.’ That clip went viral."

He further revealed that not just Saif, in fact, everyone on the set thought he was a child actor. It was Pulkit who told everyone that he is an adult and 33 years old. "After that, people like Sanjay Mishra sir and the rest started treating me like any other adult actor."

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Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat?

Yudhvir made his acting debut with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, where he played the son of Chandro Tomar. He then went on to star in Shamshera, Love Hostel and CO-ED. It was only recently that he received fame and is likely to feature in other prominent projects.