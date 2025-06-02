Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kangana Ranaut Celebrate D Gukesh's Historic Win Against Magnus Carlsen

Chess star D Gukesh made India proud once again, and this time by winning his first-ever classical chess against Magnus Carlsen, formed world number one, in round six of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament. This led to a celebration for actresses Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They took to their social media handles to congratulate Gukesh and shared the video of their reaction following Gukesh's win.

Kangana Ranaut points out at Gukesh's reaction after the win

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a video where Magnus can be seen banging the table after losing to Gukesh and wrote, "Ha ha Gukesh's reaction... congratulations," followed by clapping hands and flower emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Gukesh's win at the chess championship "beautiful"

Sharing the video of the winning moment, Samantha wrote, "Beautiful," followed by flexing muscles emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This win has marked 19-year-old Gukesh's first-ever classical win over a Norwegian grandmaster. Not just this, he also became the second Indian to beat Magnus after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. With 8.5 points, now, Gukesh is in the third spot in the Norway Chess 2025. He is just 1 point away from matching Magnus and American player Fabiano Caruana's scores.