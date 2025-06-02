Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kangana Ranaut Celebrate D Gukesh's Historic Win Against Magnus Carlsen

Updated 2 June 2025 at 16:07 IST
Chess star D Gukesh made India proud once again, and this time by winning his first-ever classical chess against Magnus Carlsen, formed world number one, in round six of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament. This led to a celebration for actresses Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They took to their social media handles to congratulate Gukesh and shared the video of their reaction following Gukesh's win.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a video where Magnus can be seen banging the table after losing to Gukesh and wrote, "Ha ha Gukesh's reaction... congratulations," followed by clapping hands and flower emoticons.
Sharing the video of the winning moment, Samantha wrote, "Beautiful," followed by flexing muscles emoticons.
This win has marked 19-year-old Gukesh's first-ever classical win over a Norwegian grandmaster. Not just this, he also became the second Indian to beat Magnus after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. With 8.5 points, now, Gukesh is in the third spot in the Norway Chess 2025. He is just 1 point away from matching Magnus and American player Fabiano Caruana's scores.
Coming back to Kangana, she was last seen in Emergency and is yet to announce their next project. Samantha, on the other hand, who was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, has two films in the pipeline. The actress will be next seen in the action fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, and the film Maa Inti Bangaram, where she is also the producer.
