Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have welcomed a baby boy. In an official announcement via Instagram, the actress-director couple shared that they welcomed their firstborn on November 19. In the same post, sharing the first glimpse of the baby, they also revealed their son's name, Dev Nidimoru.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025. The actress made the news of her pregnancy official in June, earlier this year, during the promotion of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Since then, the actress has made several public appearances, flaunting her baby bump.

Samantha and Raj also hosted a couple of baby showers at their residence before welcoming their child. The Citadel actress shared glimpses of the ceremonies on her official Instagram account. Fans, friends and well-wishers of Samantha have been keenly waiting for the arrival of her baby.

Following the announcement, friends and fans of Samantha took to the comment section to send good wishes to the new parents. Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal. Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, Ananya Panday, and her Citadel Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan also left congratulatory messages on the post.

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Samantha and Raj first collaborated professionally on The Family Man Season 2 (2021). The Prime Video series was created by the director along with DK, and Samantha played the female lead. They reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) at the time when their dating rumours had already begun circulating. Despite the constant conjecture, the duo never publicly admitted their romance.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha held a traditional baby shower just days before her delivery | Image: Instagram



Amid speculation, Samantha kept soft launching her relationship with Raj via social media posts throughout 2025. The actress' posts featured glimpses of the director, his clothes or watch, fuelling rumours of their romance. In December 2025, the couple finally announced their relationship by sharing photos from their wedding ceremony.



Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Babymoon With Husband Raj Nidimoru Is All About Food And Coffee

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Raj Nidimoru and Samantha have both been married once before | Image: Instagram