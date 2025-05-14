Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rests On Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru's Shoulder In Viral Mushy Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently made headlines for two reasons. Firstly, her latest film, Subham, marks her debut as a producer. And second, a blooming romance in her life taking centre stage on social media. Rumours suggest Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife and south actress is dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Although neither has confirmed nor denied these speculations, their social media interactions and public appearances in recent times have added to the buzz. Her new post has now left many fans blushing.

Samantha leans on rumoured boyfriend while celebrating Subham, photos go viral

Samantha is enjoying the success of her first production, Subham and shared her happiness with a heartfelt thank-you note.

Her new Instagram post included a carousel of images featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru posing with the film's banner. However, what caught everyone's attention was a picture showing Samantha resting her head on Raj's shoulder as they sat together on a plane.

In her caption, Samantha wrote, "Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!"

She continued, “We are @tralalamovingpictures And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!”

When did Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating rumours started?

On May 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted several photos from the pre-release event of her film Subham. The carousel included three pictures featuring Raj Nidimoru. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "It’s been a long road, but here we are 💪🏼 New beginnings." One image showed the filmmaker playing with a pet dog, while another captured him posing for a selfie with Samantha and a friend.