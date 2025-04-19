Sanya Malhotra Jumps Out Of Her Seat As 14-Year-Old IPL Debutante Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes A Six Off 1st Ball

Sanya Malhotra was in the stands to witness the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. All eyes were on the debutante, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who entered the field as his team's impact player. The stadium erupted with cheers when Vaibhav smashed a six off the first ball he faced from the experienced Indian pacer Shardul Thakur.

Sanya cheered for the teenager as he flicked the ball over to midwicket. His confident start to the tournament impressed many, and Sanya was one of them. Vaibhav continued his confident knock while he was on the ground.

Sanya was dressed in a simple white dress with ruffles as she attended the RR vs LSG match in Jaipur on Saturday evening. Many shared pictures of her from the crowd on social media. However, unmissable was how she jumped out of her seat in excitement as Vaibhav smashed boundaries. Her reaction to Vaibhav's massive sixer off the first ball he faced in IPL was the same as everyone watching the cricket contest at the stadium and from their homes-- euphoric.

Sanya Malhotra at RR vs LSG match in Jaipur | Image: X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes IPL history

With Sanju Samson sitting out due to injury, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut on Saturday for the Rajasthan Royals. Suryavanshi also becomes the youngest player to ever play in IPL, and also the youngest-ever debutant in IPL history.