Sarke Chunar Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Slams Nora Fatehi's KD The Devil Song, Says 'Bollywood Has Crossed Limits'

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday slammed the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', calling it a "new low" and also accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of “vulgarity.”

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' The track was recently released online and quickly drew attention on social media.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Ranaut spoke about what she called the rising "vulgarity" and "attention-seeking" in the industry. She also called for stricter control over how such songs are presented.

"Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame...," Ranaut said.

"There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood...," she added.

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Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the song. Sharing his views on X, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a “new low.”

"This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...," he wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint requesting urgent legal action against "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke," featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The complaint has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.