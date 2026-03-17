Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Dish Out Couple Goals In Aww-worthy Wedding Video | Watch

Kritika Karma and Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 at their Bandra home. Days after the nuptials, the official wedding video of the couple has now surfaced online. The video footage documented several unseen moments from the couple's intimate wedding. Along with the clips from the main day, the wedding video also featured candid conversations between the couple before their big day.

The video begins with the cricket presenter sharing that the wedding day does not hold much importance to him as he is already married to the Kuch Toh Log Kahenge star in his mind. In the same conversation, Kritika adds, “All clichés are basically clichés because they’re true. Call them cliché or classic, but home is not a place it’s a person. No matter what happens outside, this remains like this. And that’s what I think home should do to you. You should come back to warmth and love and this constant light and stupid jokes."



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The clip then cuts to the actress walking down the aisle (from her bedroom to the living room) as the wedding guests look at her in awe. Upon seeing his bride looking mesmerising in red, Gaurav could not help but hold back his tears. Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh, Pooja Gor, and other wedding guests also featured in the video.



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Following a varmala exchange ceremony, the couple said vows to each other on the terrace of their wedding. Kritika shared, “When I look around today, everything looks right. And this feels right. So here’s me standing in front of my favourite boy making some forever kinda promises. I’m a forever kinda girl. I promise you will always **be** heard, seen, held. I love you and I always will."

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Reading his vows, Gaurav said, “You be the plane, I will be the tailwind. I will push you to as far as you want to go and be right there behind you. I got your back now and always. I love you and I am so happy that you are my Mrs." Ther wedding video is now going viral with fans of the couple expressing awe.



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